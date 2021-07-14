Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $16.65 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for $16.65 or 0.00051261 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $190.14 million and $2.31 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001966 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002082 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002302 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,113 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

