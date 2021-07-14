Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $9.39 million and $1,062.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

