Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.64. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$8.48, with a volume of 160,178 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.69.

The company has a market cap of C$449.77 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.42%.

Bird Construction Inc.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

