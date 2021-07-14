BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a $206.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.60.

Shares of BNTX opened at $207.84 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $18,630,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 16.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in BioNTech by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

