Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives $8.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 75,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,335,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a current ratio of 51.65.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

