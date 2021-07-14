BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $87,067,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 621,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after acquiring an additional 472,232 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.51.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,443. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.