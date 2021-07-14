Biogen Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.16. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.97 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.41.

Biogen stock opened at $351.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Biogen by 27.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Biogen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

