Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading Up 4.3%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) was up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 45,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 178,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIOX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

