Bill Pereira Sells 4,924 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $230,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IDT stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,938. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 162,357 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 4,555.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

