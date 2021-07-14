Bill Pereira Sells 4,924 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $230,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IDT stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,938. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 162,357 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 4,555.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IDT (NYSE:IDT)

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.