Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.69.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $620,978.48. Insiders have sold a total of 221,756 shares of company stock valued at $31,009,978 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bill.com by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,569,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.82 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

