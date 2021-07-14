Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Down 98.9% in June

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 17,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $2,679,146.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,850 shares of company stock worth $3,392,772. Insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Biglari by 50.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Biglari in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of Biglari stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.00. 52 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Biglari has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $188.50.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 43.75%.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

