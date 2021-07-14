BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $66.06 and last traded at $66.84. Approximately 15,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,919,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.97.

Specifically, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $471,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,296.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 483,040 shares of company stock worth $30,660,657. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -60.58.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,009,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

