BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 25,487 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 25,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $1,417,077.20.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $123,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,311,474.60.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $60.86. 26,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,766. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.