Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,405.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,405 ($18.36) and last traded at GBX 1,398 ($18.26), with a volume of 23887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,392 ($18.19).

A number of analysts have issued reports on BYG shares. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,306.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

