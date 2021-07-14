BHP Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,511 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 907% compared to the typical volume of 150 put options.

NYSE BBL opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.97 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after buying an additional 1,150,272 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,007,000.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

