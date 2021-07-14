Beyond Finance Price Hits $0.57 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00042045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00115376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00153442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,424.83 or 0.99969029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.14 or 0.00931526 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,772,868 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

