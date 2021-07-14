Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Head-To-Head Review

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.79, indicating that its share price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beyond Commerce and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Bilibili 0 2 8 0 2.80

Bilibili has a consensus target price of $92.13, indicating a potential downside of 16.54%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -401.85% N/A -184.55% Bilibili -24.93% -26.89% -11.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Bilibili’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 2.80 -$10.42 million N/A N/A Bilibili $1.80 billion 19.13 -$460.91 million ($1.33) -82.99

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Summary

Bilibili beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

