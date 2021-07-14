Bernhard E. Spiess Sells 8,989 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 8,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $629,230.00.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.55. 6,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,349. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.