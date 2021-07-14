Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BHLB opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.21. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 11,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $302,060.00. Insiders bought 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,515 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

