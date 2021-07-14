Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MONRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Moncler alerts:

MONRY stock remained flat at $$68.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 583. Moncler has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.