Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MONRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MONRY stock remained flat at $$68.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 583. Moncler has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

