Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 773,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,610. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $9,707,561.50. Insiders have sold a total of 822,919 shares of company stock worth $41,245,008 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

