Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 90,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,287. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.53.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. On average, analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,094 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

