Begins Coverage on WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

began coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WKME. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of WKME opened at $29.58 on Monday. WalkMe has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

