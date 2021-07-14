Beefy.Finance Price Hits $869.29 (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $62.59 million and $1.59 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $869.29 or 0.02680120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00035849 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00257744 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00036111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

