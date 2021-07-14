Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.550 EPS.

BBBY stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

