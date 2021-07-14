Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Shares Down 0.7%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $38.65. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.66.

About Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

