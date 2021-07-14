Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BEAM) Director Graham K. Cooper Sells 2,614 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BEAM) Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $315,274.54.

BEAM traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.69. 889,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,818. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

