Beaconlight Capital LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Beaconlight Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,539 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems comprises about 1.1% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $75,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $46,685,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. 8,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,458. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.30.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

