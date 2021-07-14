BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BCJ Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,738 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 943,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,895,000 after purchasing an additional 236,340 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 67,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT remained flat at $$50.80 on Wednesday. 736,505 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.