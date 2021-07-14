BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 119.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $376.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.