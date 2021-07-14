BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 94,222 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,333. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

