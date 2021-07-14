Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.87 ($92.78).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €67.90 ($79.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion and a PE ratio of -274.90. Basf has a one year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

