Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.74

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and traded as high as $17.30. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 77,433 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.