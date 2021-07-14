Barclays Trims PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Target Price to $12.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PBF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 215,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.