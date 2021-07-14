Barclays PLC Sells 607 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,798,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 187,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.81. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $116,544.00. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $362,087.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,909,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,921,934.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,488 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

