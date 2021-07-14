Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after buying an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 307,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

