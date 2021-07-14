Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 55.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.71.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $590,121.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,143.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,425 shares of company stock worth $3,556,479. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.