Barclays PLC Buys 16,585 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 251.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,183 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

