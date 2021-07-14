Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Rite Aid worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 242,011 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAD opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $779.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.82. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

