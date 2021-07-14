Barclays PLC Acquires 6,882 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANDE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Andersons by 164.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 336,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Andersons by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,985,000 after acquiring an additional 234,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Andersons by 55.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 276,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 98,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Andersons by 226.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

