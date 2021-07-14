Barclays Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $265.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

URI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.08.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $314.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $149.64 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

