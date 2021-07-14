Barclays Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $265.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.
URI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.08.
Shares of NYSE URI opened at $314.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $149.64 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
