Barclays Increases Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $355.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target raised by Barclays from $300.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ILMN. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $382.89.
Shares of ILMN opened at $483.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.97 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
