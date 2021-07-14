Barclays Increases Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $355.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target raised by Barclays from $300.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ILMN. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $382.89.

Shares of ILMN opened at $483.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

