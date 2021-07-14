Barclays Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $115.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,667. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

