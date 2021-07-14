BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

BFIN opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98. BankFinancial has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $162.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

In other BankFinancial news, Director Debra Zukonik purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $39,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 93,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BankFinancial in the first quarter worth about $728,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

