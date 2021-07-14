Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,373 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,558,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,374,000 after purchasing an additional 369,270 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

