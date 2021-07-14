Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 114,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Grifols were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 242.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 114.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.4385 dividend. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

