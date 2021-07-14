Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.01 Million Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,634,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,869 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,363,000 after purchasing an additional 897,758 shares during the last quarter. Amazon.com Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,326,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 424,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,668,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.