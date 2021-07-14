Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CorVel were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $140.82.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $425,590.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,538,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,360,689.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $205,455.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,409,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

