Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,983 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.46% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $625.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

