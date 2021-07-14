Bank of Montreal Can Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 109.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRTN opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

MRTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

